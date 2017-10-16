MapR Technologies, Inc., a provider in delivering one platform for all data, across every cloud, and DataScience.com, an enterprise data science platform provider, has launched at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo a certified joint solution powered by the MapR Converged Data Platform.With this partnership, DataScience.com customers can enjoy a collaborative workflow environment where their data science experiments can run directly on the MapR Platform without needing a separate compute cluster to access data.

“We’re excited to partner with MapR to bring our enterprise data science platform to their customers,” said William Merchan, chief strategy officer, DataScience.com. “By integrating the MapR Persistent Application Container Client, data science jobs are deployed directly on the MapR cluster for fast data access and better resource utilisation.

This is a huge differentiator for us compared with other data science workbenches on the market. Partnering with the leaders in the enterprise data platform space greatly enhances the ability of our customers to scale their analyses and deploy models to mission-critical production applications.”

Data scientists can now collaborate to build and deploy models via a full-featured platform from DataScience.com and MapR that provides convenient access to a wide range of data science tools and notebooks integrated directly with MapR.

Tight integration between DataScience.com and MapR enables data scientists to leverage a pre-built Docker container, providing secure role-based access to real-time and historical data without requiring private copies which greatly simplifies logistics. MapR makes it possible to power a new generation of big data applications with enterprise-grade security, reliability and real-time performance.

“MapR has always been committed to making our customers successful. Our philosophy is reflected in the design of our platform; by embracing industry-standard APIs we make it easy to leverage a huge variety of different processing engines and tools on top of our platform without having to stand up additional clusters,” said Crystal Valentine, VP, technology strategy, MapR.

“Over 70% of our customers are using the MapR Platform for machine learning and data science, so a partnership with DataScience.com is great way to increase the productivity of our customers and enhance their ability to innovate and collaborate,” said Valentine.

