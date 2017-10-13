Event date: 31 October – 1 November, 2017

London, UK

Total Telecom Congress brings together 400+ senior decision makers from global telcos. Taking place 31 October – 1 November, the event focuses on how to navigate in an increasingly digital world.

Digital transformation becomes essential to the future of the industry, most executives now consider this transition to be one of their top priorities. Join us at the Total Telecom Congress 2017 to hear from leading CxOs on how they are embracing and adapting to the new digital reality.

Across two days and 120+ speakers we’ll explore all the biggest issues the telecoms industry faces; from building the digital telco to delivering winning customer-centric business models, and realising ‘video everywhere’ to the 5G future.

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Bruno Jacobfeuerborn , Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom

, Group CTO, Bruno Zerbib , Group CTIO, Altice

, Group CTIO, Yogesh Malik , Group CTO, VEON

, Group CTO, Kaan Terzioglu , CEO, Turkcell

, CEO, Julien Pajot , Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer TMT EMEA, Nomura International

, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer TMT EMEA, Laurence Hainault , Managing Director, Head of EMEA Telecoms, Credit Suisse

, Managing Director, Head of EMEA Telecoms, Yves Bellégo , Director of Network Strategy, Orange

, Director of Network Strategy, Hidebumi Kitahara , Senior Director, Mobile Network Planning, SoftBank

, Senior Director, Mobile Network Planning, Gregg Rowley , VP, Strategy, Saudi Telecom Company

, VP, Strategy, Detlef Spang , CEO, Colt Data Centre Services

, CEO, Abou Moustafa , VP Managed Services, Datamena

, VP Managed Services, Michaela Angonius , Head of Group Regulatory Affairs, Telia Company

, Head of Group Regulatory Affairs, Régis Turrini , Head of Regulation & Strategy, Altice Group

, Head of Regulation & Strategy, Patrick Lopez , VP Networks Innovation, Telefónica

, VP Networks Innovation, Christian Laque , CTO, Velcom

, CTO, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Converged Networks and Innovation, BT

Homepage: http://bit.ly/2ze7WVh

Agenda: http://bit.ly/2ybkmNx