Huawei shared its latest commercial and technological innovations and progress at the 2017 SDN NFV World Congress October 9-13 in The Hague, Netherlands, and announced that it has deployed over 560 SDN/NFV commercial projects around the world.

Based on hardware resource pooling, distributed software, and O&M automation proposed in 2016, Huawei’s All Cloud network solution architecture, integrated deployment, and ecosystem have matured due to relentless efforts. In a keynote speech, Yuan Bo, director of Network Architecture Transformation at Huawei’s Carrier Business Group, said: “Up to the first half of 2017, Huawei has deployed more than 260 NFV projects and over 300 SDN projects around the world.”

During the Congress, Huawei exhibited innovative solutions in many fields such as convergent telecom cloud, cloud core networks, and CloudEPN, as well as an All Cloud open ecosystem.

The convergent telecom cloud is a cloud infrastructure platform built on the OpenStack open architecture that features unified O&M, cloud-and-network synergy, and ICT convergence. This platform helps carriers significantly reduce O&M costs and shortens new service provisioning time from months to days.

Based on a decoupled native cloud architecture, Huawei’s All Cloud core network is built using virtualised software functions and network architecture. It supports control and user-plane separation (CUPS) and distributed deployment of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), helping carriers smoothly evolve to a 5G-oriented architecture/functions-ready core network.

Characterised by an advanced SD-WAN architecture, Huawei CloudEPN innovatively implements four major features: agnostic for underlay network, virtualisation on the edge, cloud-based DevOps, and branch security policies. CloudEPN accelerates the carriers’ business model transformation from selling pipeline services to selling value-added service (VAS) software and services.

Huawei actively builds an All Cloud open ecosystem and has established over 10 cloud labs around the world, facilitating nearby access, nearby certification, and nearby testing for partners. In addition, Huawei actively engages in open-source projects, makes continuous contributions to open-source communities, carries out open certification planning, and achieves win-win results with commercial partners to embrace an era of All Cloud network.

