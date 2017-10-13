MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of one platform for all data, across every cloud, announced that the MapR Converged Data Platform is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace bringing a modern data system to Oracle Cloud customers.

A silver level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), MapR Data Technologies enables a unified operational and analytic data service for Oracle Cloud customers.

“In today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, organisations moving to the cloud are looking for increased flexibility and the quickest time to value,” said Sanjay Sinha, vice president Cloud Platform Products, Oracle. “With Oracle Cloud, MapR can quickly and efficiently address the growing needs of its customers with support for Oracle’s state-of-the-art cloud platform.”

The MapR Converged Data Platform enables global access to a wide variety of data sources including big data workloads such as Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark, POSIX compliant file systems, NFS-enabled file systems, multi-model databases, and streaming data. The MapR Platform enables customers to collect data in the Oracle Cloud as well as any number of other data sources – on-premise, hybrid cloud and even other public clouds – supporting analytics, deep learning, machine learning, artificial intelligence and edge computing.

“The MapR Platform is designed to better leverage public clouds with the recent introduction of MapR Orbit Cloud Suite. Joint customers will be able to run big data workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with cloud-native operations and cloud storage integration,” said Tom Fisher, CTO, MapR.

“Our participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of harnessing value from all of their data. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

