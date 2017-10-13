Openet, a supplier of real-time BSS (business support systems) and customer engagement systems, reports that its Network Selection Intelligence (NSI) solution has been incorporated into Liberty Global’s Connect App.

Liberty Global’s newly-released Connect App offers its users seamless connectivity access both in and out of the home within the same, easy-to-use interface, including Wi-Fi on-boarding and roaming experience to 10 million Liberty Global’s hotspots in Europe.

For Liberty Global’s Connect App users, NSI will create a better quality of experience (QoE) when connected to Public Wi-Fi, “Wi-Free” and International Roaming Partner access points. The NSI solution provides easy on-boarding for mobile and broadband customers with one-time setup for hassle-free Wi-Fi. Once on-boarded, users have seamless access to better bandwidth and coverage, including indoor coverage, even in congested areas.

In addition, NSI provides Liberty Global with a range of analysis capabilities including tools to identify and to blacklist hotspots when a connection is rejected, to receive analytics, Wi-Fi usage information for all subscribers, and offload statistics for Android users. NSI allows Liberty Global’s various operators to have real-time visibility of device and user requirements. MVNOs using the Liberty Global network will also experience reduced termination costs as customers are commuted onto local Wi-Fi options.

“We found a reliable partner in Openet to support our Connect strategy of delivering high quality seamless connectivity in and out of home and when roaming across Wi-Fi access networks,” says Pieter Vervoort, VP Connectivity Products at Liberty Global. “As consumers more regularly swap and flip between mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity, they expect an uninterrupted experience.

By installing this analytical element, the aim is to identify areas of the network not as seamless as it should be and improve the overall customer experience, reduce costs, and make new services available.”

“Liberty Global is the biggest international broadband operator in the world and keeping track of the performance of its networks is no easy task,” says Niall Norton, CEO at Openet. “A challenge like this needs a solution that will provide clarity across the network in real-time in order to reduce the pressure points, ease transitions from mobile to Wi-Fi connectivity and create an environment where services can be more easily deployed while improving the overall experience for its subscribers.”

For more information about Openet’s NSI solution, please click here.

Click here for more information on Liberty Global’s Converged Connectivity App.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus