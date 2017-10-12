Incipio, a start-up facilitator and accelerator in the tech and telecoms industry, has partnered with Al Dhow Capital Holding K.S.C, a Technology venture capital fund based out of Kuwait, to support competitive network analytics provider Teragence with its first round of investment. By combining its crowdsource 2.0 distribution methodology with proprietary algorithms, Teragence delivers real time visibility into the customer experience and network performance of any mobile network, anywhere, anytime.

Teragence provides its services to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), regulatory agencies and OSS vendors. Teragence’s provides MNOs with hyper-granular visibility of their own and their competitors’ network quality of experience (QoE), giving them actionable data that can be used for new network investments, optimisation and targeted marketing campaigns.

“Our hyper-granular, real-time insights empower MNOs to make faster and better network decisions, optimise the customer experience and automate their network operations. With our analytics, MNOs can see how their networks are performing in specific locations and compare their performance to other providers.

That’s a powerful tool for making precise network investments and even driving localised marketing campaigns” said Christian Rouffaert, co-founder of Teragence. “Teragence is already working with several European operators and international vendors. This investment will accelerate our growth and enable us to bring hyper-granular analytics to more operators.”

Teragence was launched in 2015 and developed in collaboration with Queen Mary University London. Its management team combine deep telco expertise with consumer insight and software development skills. Teragence was awarded the Innovation Accelerator Award at the LTE World Summit in 2015 and was selected as a finalist in BT’s “Future Mobile” Innovation Programme in 2016. Most recently, the company, together with Vodafone and Saguna, won the Mobile Edge Computing Congress award for most innovative R&D project.

Incipio founder and award-winning telco entrepreneur Andreas Hipp commented: “Teragence has the potential to reshape how MNOs manage network customer experience. Teragence provides MNOs actionable insights they can use to compete in new ways and capture new revenue. Teragence is unleashing the power of data and network intelligence and we’re very excited to be a part of that. The investment from Incipio and Dhow Capital will support Teragence’s ambitious plans for the mobile industry.”

Incipio is a start-up facilitator that supports both entrepreneurs and medium-to-large enterprises. It adopts the start-up culture to redevelop corporate behaviours while encouraging the creative mindset of entrepreneurs for start-ups. Together, Incipio and Dhow Capital are enabling Teragence to transform the mobile market with innovative mobile network analytics.

“We see tremendous potential in Teragence’s model and believe it can scale to serve MNOs around the world. Mobile is a hypercompetitive industry and understanding subscriber experience and subscriber data will be the key to long-term success in this market. We’re proud to support Teragence as it unlocks the potential of data and network analytics in the mobile market,” said Abdullah Thakur, CEO at Al Dhow Capital Holdings.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus