TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation of the communications industry, announced today the successful extension of four of its Open APIs by MEF in the first release of the Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata SDK for multi-operator service orchestration.

The fruitful collaboration between TM Forum and MEF demonstrates how the Forum’s suite of 40+ REST-based Open APIs are extensible across a wide variety of communications industry challenges.

Leveraging TM Forum’s suite of technology and service agnostic Open APIs, MEF has been able to accelerate the delivery of the LSO Sonata SDK, which addresses the challenge of orchestrating connectivity services across multiple service providers and enables automation of the service lifecycle.

Inter-provider service orchestration of MEF-defined services demonstrates the power of industry collaboration using TM Forum Open APIs. The APIs use TM Forum’s REST-based Design Guidelines which provide industry agreed patterns to enable consistency and interoperability.

Underpinning the LSO Sonata SDK with TM Forum Open APIs supports Communication Service Providers’ ambitions to partner across industry boundaries and expose services into new markets, providing a foundation for business growth.

TM Forum’s APIs are endorsed by 28 of the world’s leading service providers and technology ecosystem partners and have been deployed in 27 telecommunications markets across the globe. Communications Service Providers worldwide are requesting TM Forum Open APIs as part of their IT RFPs.

24,000 industry professionals participate in TM Forum’s Open API community and 4,000 professionals have used the Open APIs. TM Forum provides online and onsite training in Open API Fundamentals, and a self-certification capability for the APIs is available here.

Four TM Forum Open APIs provide the core for the LSO Sonata SDK:

LSO Sonata Address Validation API extends the TM Forum Address API and Site APIs

LSO Sonata Serviceability API extends the TM Forum Product Ordering Qualification API

LSO Ordering API extends the TM Forum Product Offering API



Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum said, “TM Forum Open APIs were designed for extensibility, and MEF has leveraged this capability to enable the specific LSO Sonata applications.” This is a great example of industry partnership and application of the common core capabilities of TM Forum’s Open APIs, which enable interoperability and connectivity across all technologies and services in open digital ecosystems.”

“MEF is pleased to collaborate with TM Forum to accelerate the industry transition to agile, assured, and orchestrated services over automated and interconnected networks,” said Nan Chen, president, MEF. “More than 25 companies and industry organisations have been involved in advancing the ground-breaking LSO API initiatives. We congratulate these teams on their progress in moving the industry forward.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus