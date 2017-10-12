DigitalRoute, the provider of Data Integration solutions globally, has announced the expansion of its Americas Sales team. In the wake of the company’s continuing growth, underlined by its recently published strong 2016 year-end results, the move represents another step forward in DigitalRoute’s commitment to better meeting the needs of both its 360+ existing customers and its rapidly expanding sales pipeline.

Furthermore, the expansion will increase the company’s ability to address opportunities in new vertical markets.

Richard Coleman joins DigitalRoute as senior sales director, Americas, to head up sales for SAP opportunities in that region. Richard joins us from Procera, where he was responsible for developing the Americas market, making a significant impact on revenue results from day one. Prior to that he was with Openet and Ericsson HP. Richard is based out of Dallas, TX.

We are also delighted to welcome Ricardo Rengifo into the role of senior sales director, Americas. Ricardo joins us with many years’ experience in the Americas telco space, having previously held senior positions at companies such as Evolving Systems, Sentori and ECTel. He is based in Tampa, FL, and will be responsible for sales on both Business Lines, Telco and Enterprise, in the Americas.

Even though Richard will be mostly focused on SAP accounts, both Richard and Ricardo will be discovering and qualifying new Telco and Enterprise opportunities, as well as supporting and growing our existing client base. The Sales Director Americas is an instrumental role in driving and developing our go-to-market in the Americas.

Alejandro Lopresti, general manager Americas, DigitalRoute, commented: “I am delighted to add Richard and Ricardo to an already strong yet growing Americas Sales team. I am confident they will bring a fresh approach and new impetus to the development of our growing data management and streaming analytics business in the region.”

Alejandro continued: “The expansion of DigitalRoute’s forces brings additional experience and skill into our company at a key time for the enterprise community, as data becomes ever more valuable and its use central to success. Richard and Ricardo will add a new dimension to our ability to meet market needs.”

