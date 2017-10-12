Device intelligence provider Tweakker announced that Telenor Norway will pilot its Device Guides solution to encourage almost 1 million subscribers to use online self-care guides to resolve any smartphone and service related issue instead of calling its care centers for human support.

By integrating Tweakker Device Guides into its operations, Telenor Norway aims to provide customers a more user-friendly solution for rapid, anytime care. The telco also expects to see a dramatic drop of 30% in incoming calls to its care centres.

“Telenor Norway plans to move customer care away from brick buildings to the cloud,” said Telenor Norway’s Christina Endresen, director of Customer Operations and Support. “By having a Device Guides portal, care agents can easily direct the many calls they receive to the self-service solution or send the guide to the customer via SMS and email.”

“Tweakker Device Guides enable mobile operators to harness the business benefits of cloud self-care by providing customers with comprehensive information to resolve issues quickly, and enhance the customer experience,” added Pierre Hagendorf, CEO of Tweakker cloud service. “Gone are the days when all users wait in lengthy calling queues for support.”

Tweakker Device Guides are now available in 11 languages and are increasingly used by mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) around the world to cut service costs. In its annual device intelligence report 2016, Tweakker highlighted the fact that its Device Guides saved 100 plus MVNO customers a collective $40 million (€33.68 million) in support costs.

Tweakker is the world’s leading solution of device APN setup, online smartphone care and engagement automation solutions. Over 100 MVNOs base their business on the Tweakker Cloud for customer onboarding, online smartphone support device data and engagement automation.

