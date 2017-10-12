Nidal Abou-Ltaif of Avaya International

Telekom Serbia, a provider of the communications company, has transformed its customer experience, increasing efficiency and improving quality of service, after working with Avaya on a four-year strategic plan to integrate different communications touchpoints.

The operator is showcasing at GITEX Technology Week how it has transformed the level of experience it offers to its more than seven million subscribers by leveraging Avaya’s contact centre solutions and expertise.

Beginning in 2013, Telekom Serbia has worked closely with Avaya to dramatically transform its customer service levels, deliver integrated experiences across all touch-points and provide a 360-degree view of customers. Following a customer experience review of Telekom Serbia’s contact centre operations, Avaya’s unique discovery process revealed that Telekom Serbia was failing to achieve required customer satisfaction levels.

Avaya worked with the operator to implement an omnichannel customer experience model that now links all Telekom Serbia teams with a 360o view of the customer. Approximately 430 contact centre agents at Telekom Serbia can now tap into a single source of intelligence on user history and network analytics, enabling them to proactively tailor offerings for individual subscribers.

The operator has now transformed its contact centre from a cost centre into a profit generator, working with Avaya to integrate its IVR system with internal CRM and billing applications, email exchange servers, SMS centres, and a redesigned ticketing system.

The results have been dramatic: Telekom Serbia has increased its customer satisfaction rate by almost 16%, doubled its attainment of SLAs on mobile services with almost zero abandoned calls, and lowered abandoned calls for its fixed line and technical support services by over 25%. Moreover, Telekom Serbia delivered first-time resolution to 32% of its customer—up from almost zero in 2013.

Outside the contact centre, Telekom Serbia is planning to enrich its web and mobile platforms with AI-powered, voice-driven capabilities. Being showcased at GITEX, this includes the deployment of intelligent “chatbots” that can help direct customer requests when using self-services, and seamlessly link customers into live sessions with human agents.

“Throughout this strategic transformation project, Avaya has worked closely with Telekom Serbia as a trusted partner – they understood our needs intimately and are committed to delivering a lasting solution, not just a suite of products. By partnering with Avaya in this way, we have been able to achieve results that have exceeded our expectations – and allowed us to exceed our customers’ expectations.

Our presence here at GITEX is to demonstrate the benefit we have achieved through this transformation of our customer experience strategy with Avaya.” said Dejan Ognjanovic, customer care manager in Telekom Srbija.

With these capabilities, Telekom Serbia has set its sights on entering new vertical businesses like Mobile Virtual Banking. Customers will soon be able to manage all their banking needs through a dedicated mobile app that includes self-service options, text and video chat, and collaborative document creation.

With its business applications and contact centre already integrated, virtual banking agents will have a complete view of each customer, enabling them to deliver the right experience from day one.

“In a competitive telecommunications industry, market providers like Telekom Serbia are staying one step ahead by providing a differentiated customer experience across its business. Doing that seamlessly, however, is increasingly difficult for businesses in today’s digital world. At this year’s GITEX Technology Week, visitors can see how companies like Telekom Serbia and others are using Avaya’s open, standards-based approach to customer experience to integrate emerging technology with business applications and infrastructure to drive business success in today’s digital world.” Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president, of Avaya International.

The story of Telekom Serbia’s customer experience transformation is one of the highlights of Avaya’s participation at GITEX Technology Week this year. Throughout the five-day event, Avaya is showcasing how it is working with leading brands to design solutions that go beyond the digital experience in key industry sectors including telecommunications, banking, healthcare, hospitality, public safety and more.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus