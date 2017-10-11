Matt Fisher of Snow Software

Snow Software announced the launch of Snow GDPR Risk Assessment, empowering organisations around the world to accelerate their General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance programmes by exposing personal data loss risks.

Snow has extended its leading network discovery, software recognition and management capabilities with a new solution for GDPR. This provides visibility of devices, users and applications to pinpoint which applications present a potential data loss risk, whether on-premises, across cloud or on mobile.

Snow GDPR Risk Assessment identifies more than 23,000 application versions that hold or transmit personal data, and can flag devices, which are insufficiently protected, for example, due to lack of encryption and/or anti-virus software. This solution continuously analyses applications and surfaces issues through out-of-the-box management reports so organisations can see, understand and mitigate risk.

“Every organisation conducting business in Europe must comply with the GDPR by May 2018, otherwise they may face fines of up to 4% of their annual revenue or €20 million, whichever is the greater. Despite this, many organisations don’t know where to focus their efforts. Snow GDPR Risk Assessment offers an extremely quick and cost-effective way of kick-starting a comprehensive GDPR compliance program,” says Matt Fisher, SVP Product Strategy, Snow Software.

Snow GDPR Risk Assessment is available with immediate effect. For pricing information contact your regional Snow office or preferred Snow partner.

