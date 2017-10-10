Zyxel Communications will showcase Managed Wi-Fi Solution – enabling service providers to deliver seamless whole-home Wi-Fi with exceptional user experience quickly and cost-effectively – at this year’s Broadband World Forum.

The premium “Multy Pro” Managed Wi-Fi Solution features high performance gateways with Wi-Fi excellence, optimal combinations of hardware and software, as well as a Wi-Fi mesh system to optimise Wi-Fi performance and deliver whole-home coverage. Service providers will be able to reduce costs on support calls and truck rolls, as a result of Multy Pro’s TR-069 and TR-181 remote management support.

“As consumers use more bandwidth-hungry applications and their expectations for always-on connectivity increase, the pressure on service providers to deliver seamless whole-home Wi-Fi is growing and this is exactly what Multy Pro enables,” said Wayne Hwang, VP of Service Provider Business Unit at Zyxel. “Furthermore, with the Multy Pro’s remote management app, simple subscriber self-management is enabled, meaning customer complaints will become a thing of the past.”

The innovation Multy Pro brings to the broadband market has already been recognised, with the product being named as a finalist in the Best Smart Home Network category of the prestigious Annual Broadband Awards, taking place at Broadband World Forum 2017.

Zyxel’s lightning-fast LTE3300 has also been shortlisted for the Best Wireless Broadband Solution. This will be showcased during Broadband World Forum as part of Zyxel’s comprehensive portfolio which provides a one-stop-shop for LTE needs indoors, outdoors or on the move. This includes lightning-fast 4G and LTE connectivity for a back up to fixed networks or as a combination to increase reliability and reach, for example in metro or rural areas.

The benefits of bringing cloud to managed service providers’ (MSPs) networks will also be highlighted by Zyxel with its Nebula Cloud Network Management Solution. This enables MSPs to boost efficiency and productivity by managing a large number of wired, wireless and security devices from a single cloud interface.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus