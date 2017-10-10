Operators can differentiate their services from over-the-top players’ offerings and create new revenue opportunities if they embrace virtualisation – but this must be done selectively and in the right scenarios. That is the key message of a new white paper published by Iskratel, the European info-communications vendor and solutions provider, ahead of SDN NFV World Congress.

Titled ‘Use Cases for Software-Defined Broadband Access’, the white paper examines the concrete applications and use cases where software-defined broadband (SD-BB) can provide operators with business differentiation and enable market success.

“Whether they are introducing virtualisation principles into the access network to shorten time-to-market or looking for the convenience of end-to-end, orchestrated service provisioning and control, operators should be driven by clearly identified commercial benefits,” said Iskratel’s CTO Damjan Slapar. “This white paper aims to illustrate the potential of SD-BB by highlighting the realistic, tangible use cases where it can deliver a real difference for operators and allow them to deliver services that outstrip those of the newer players in the market.”

The white paper highlights the most viable use cases, including service- and app-aware access and aggregation, which increases the granularity of service flows to allow for more effective distribution of networking resources such as bandwidth and traffic prioritisation.

Other examples examined in the white paper include the unification of residential, business and backhaul connectivity – which eases network planning and subsequently reduces operating costs – and local-cloud connectivity for managed cloud-based services. Virtual unbundling, wholesale bitstream and open access are also discussed in the paper, with SD-BB introducing automated inter-provider provisioning capabilities that create a clear delineation of responsibilities.

“The optimised total cost of ownership, service differentiation, process automation and improved time-to-market that these use cases exhibit prove that SD-BB can be the foundation on which operators can rejuvenate their portfolios and take advantage of new opportunities,” said Slapar. “This white paper shows that those operators which embrace these use cases for software-defined access and build them into their strategies going forward have the best chance of remaining relevant and viable.”

Iskratel will exhibit its software defined access solutions at SDN NFV World Congress, which takes place in The Hague, The Netherlands from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 13. The company’s CTO Damjan Slapar will present a keynote on “Building rock-solid cloud solutions on a non-consolidated foundation” in the event’s Business and SD-WAN Forum on Thursday, October 12 at 12pm.

To read the white paper in full, please click here.

