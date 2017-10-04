A new ‘techno-economic modelling tool’ has just been launched by Nokia Acceleration Services, a division of the tech giant focusing solely on 5G deployment services for Telcos.

What will the true capabilities, costs and benefits of 5G, be?

Will 5G investments really create new and lucrative services not possible with other technologies?

To help operators explore the impact and potential of the 5G market, this new simulation tool enables communication service providers to run detailed techno-economic analyses on three specific use cases:

You can access the tool, for free, here.