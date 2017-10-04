Tripwire, Inc., a global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organisations, announced that Tripwire Cloud Management Assessor, an extension of its flagship Tripwire® Enterprise solution, now supports Microsoft Azure.

Announced earlier this year, with initial focus on supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments, Cloud Management Assessor helps organisations strengthen their cybersecurity and maintain compliance, and it now allows users to scan and assess the configuration states of their Azure environments.

“New security considerations come with the continued adoption of cloud technologies, so we’re working to provide more solutions that help organisations maintain secure and compliant states across their evolving environments,” said Dave Meltzer, chief technology officer of Tripwire.

“Earlier this year, we announced support for AWS based on the Centre for Internet Security AWS Foundations Benchmark. We’ve taken the initiative of putting together configuration recommendations for Azure and can offer a solution that customers can use today.”

Tripwire Cloud Management Assessor helps Tripwire Enterprise customers determine the security state of their Azure and AWS deployments by gathering, analysing and scoring configuration data. It ensures that consoles are securely configured to prevent breaches and downtime while also monitoring for configuration changes that may affect the confidentiality, integrity or availability of a user’s cloud assets. In addition, Cloud Management Assessor delivers visibility across multiple AWS Management Consoles and Azure Resource Managers.

Meltzer added: “Many organisations now operate in a ‘hybrid enterprise,’ which involves a blend of physical, virtual, and private and public cloud environments. While this provides operational flexibility, it also brings additional complexity to the security landscape. Tripwire Enterprise with Cloud Management Assessor provides extended visibility and security configuration management to cloud management interfaces.

The solution also manages this information in the same system being used to maintain security for on-premise environments, providing a consolidated and comprehensive approach for maintaining cybersecurity best practices and compliance for organisations adopting Amazon Web Services.”

Cloud Management Assessor builds upon Tripwire’s foundational security controls, which enable effective and efficient security, compliance and IT operations across physical, virtual, and private and public cloud environments. These advanced controls provide the same robust, industry-leading Tripwire capabilities as used on-premise for file integrity monitoring, configuration management, asset discovery, vulnerability management and log collection.

Tripwire addresses the unique needs of hybrid cloud environments with unified management and support for elastic monitoring, container assessment, and cloud platforms and policies.

