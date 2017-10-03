Nokia has expanded its Analytics Services portfolio to unlock value from communications service providers’ (CSPs) data, with the aims of improving network issue resolution and having fewer dropped calls for operators. Powered by the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform, the expanded offering takes advantage of billions of crowd-sourced measurements, enriched through machine learning to provide forensic analysis of network performance and actionable outputs. The new services draw on Nokia Shannon Intelligence, which integrates augmented intelligence throughout the company’s end-to-end portfolio.

Nokia Analytics Services are multi-vendor capable and combine feastures including a zero capex commercial model that links payment to results, a DevOps approach that involved bi-weekly content development sprints, access to the Nokia AVA Knowledge Library and a use case factory.

Nokia Analytics Services introduces six new use cases, which include:

Mobility Analysis and Optimisation reduces dropped calls by up to 35% using crowd-sourced performance measurements and algorithms developed by Nokia Bell Labs.

Spectral Performance Management uses a similar approach to enable more granular capacity planning.

Cell Site Degradation Prediction can already predict service degradations on cell sites up to seven days in advance through machine learning.

Ticket Recognition uses deep-learning to find patterns in unstructured data, and the Nokia MIKA digital assistant to guide engineers to the best solutions to network issues, leading to a 20-40% improvement in first time resolution.

VoLTE Audio Gap Analysis boosts the experience for subscribers using VoLTE by using machine learning and can be further enhanced by Nokia’s Wireless Network Guardian solution. Multiple sources of data are correlated to rapidly identify issues that impact QoE.

Predictive Video Analytics provides insight on encrypted traffic and identifies bottlenecks that impact the delivery of video services. Furthermore, Nokia Bells Labs modeling is used to quantify the link between video QoE and underlying business drivers such as churn, and net promoter score.

Sheryl Kingstone, a research director at 451 Research, said : “The business potential of analytics is yet to be tapped fully by the telco industry. Telecom operators often require help to unlock the value of data, through targeted and actionable insights. Nokia is helping operators through the stormy waters with analytics expertise to improve customer experiences, reduce churn, and identify new revenue sources.”

Dennis Lorenzin, the head of Network Planning and Optimization, Global Services at Nokia, added: “Our analytics services help to cope with the complexity of today’s networks. We at Nokia provide insights to improve network availability and quality. We can augment human intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of operations. In addition, we can provide deeper insights to improve quality of experience based on subscriber, device and application usage patterns.”