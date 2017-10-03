2017 is the year when Generation Y became old news. That’s because there’s something shiny, new and exciting to focus on – Generation Z, the digital generation, writes Teresa Cottam, the chief strategist at industry analysts and strategy consultants, Omnisperience.

Born between 1995 and 2020, and set to be the biggest generation in history, the oldest members of Gen Z are just joining the workforce and coming into their own in terms of spending power. These new kids on the generational block want, we are told, very different things to their predecessors. And, given that younger people tend to be in the vanguard of technology change and adoption, there’s a great deal of interest in understanding what these differences are so that we can remain relevant.

Let’s look at four key ideas to help us understand what Gen Z needs from companies.

1. Comes with connectivity

Gen Z was born connected. They’re not just mobile, they’re hyperconnected across multiple screens and make no distinction between network technologies because they just want to be plugged in, wherever they are, 24 hours a day.

They inhabit new channels and migrate between channels en masse – presenting a challenge for companies setting a channel strategy. Their digital social behavior means they get information from peer networks, share hints and tips with friends, and place great stock on peer opinion.

Instantaneous viralization across this cohort and group opinion-forming are behaviors that present both benefits and challenges to those targeting them. Get it right and you win the jackpot. Get it wrong and it could break your brand – vilified before you even realize what’s going on.

2. Shaped by stress

The dot.com crash of 2000 and the 2008 global recession are not just seminal moments for Gen Z, but generation-shaping events. Recession has made them less trusting of big brands, frugal, hard-working and entrepreneurial. They are advertizing-averse and huge users of adblocking technology, making communicating with them more challenging. They also saw their parents struggle in the recession, so bargain-hunting is in-built.

Add to this adverse economic environment some significant geopolitical events – the 9/11 attacks in the US, the 7/7 London bombings, wars and conflicts in Africa and the Middle East – and what you get is a generation shaped by stress. This is not to say previous generations haven’t had their fair share of stress, but the way this generation is both exposed to stress and dealing with it is different.

Firstly, there’s no longer anywhere to hide – news and information is instantly accessible from their phones, spreading across social media and news channels like wildfire. This means bad news seems closer and more immediate than ever before. Gen Z are dealing with this by moving to closed social networking, unfriending and unfollowing dissenting opinion, and creating safe spaces. All of these are avoidance strategies.

Companies therefore need to be able to show them a bargain, engage with them in ways they find healthy, useful and appropriate and, most importantly, help them avoid stress-inducing events which will see you shut out. Since there is no bigger stress-inducer than big bad billing, reforming the bill into something less stressful is essential.

3. It’s all about me

While there are key trends in the behavior of this generation, always keep in mind that this is an average of their behavior. Generation Z finds stereotypes anathema and despite their social networking tendencies they value individuality, uniqueness and updates.

The fact that they believe they can shape the world their own way flips loyalty on its head and presents new challenges for marketers and billers. Segmentation is a fossilized relic to this cohort. They demand not just more personal information but information that changes as they do – more dynamic, more contextual, completely up-to-date.

For companies this translates into a requirement to address the needs of individuals in a scalable and cost-effective manner – demonstrating loyalty rather than demanding it.

4. Read like an Eqyptian

Gen Z is the most globalized generation ever, in fact their equipment rather than nationally-oriented, with their digital behavior truly flattening the world – they’re Eqyptians. This has led them to develop global communication strategies, which includes the adoption of the English language as the Lingua Franca and the creation of an entirely new visual language.

Globalization, a short attention span, and their demand for instant, appropriate, concentrated communication means The YouTube Generation has truly embraced the concept that a picture can paint a thousand words. They communicate in videos, memes, emojis, and pictures rather than in words – creating, consuming and co-creating. Companies now have to figure out how they can also utilize pictures, images and video to communicate with a generation for whom reading is just too slow.