Crissi Williams, ITP

We are facing a digital skills crisis, writes Crissi Williams, the chief executive of the Institute of Telecommunications Professionals (ITP). The ICT skills gap is widening in an industry which is constantly evolving and developing. Pressure is increasing from customers for new services and technology, and our industry is struggling to meet the demand with skilled professionals on tap.

As far back as 2014, the Digital Skills for Tomorrow’s World Report by the UK’s Digital Skills Taskforce recommended the government invest £20 million to ensure an adequate ICT workforce by 2020. Three years on, progress is being made slowly, but we are still a long way off.

Could apprenticeships be the answer?

Although once only the domain of large businesses with even larger training budgets, apprenticeships are now accessible to all business – irrespective of size. No longer deemed as the poor relation to a university degree, apprenticeships have come a long way thanks to the backing of national campaigns like Get in Go Far and high-profile schemes run by the likes of BT and Virgin Media.

Apprenticeships now come in all shapes and sizes, including graduate schemes. However, the benefits to business are being able to train a workforce from scratch in a mutually beneficial partnership. Apprentice employees learn on the job, whilst also attending college, resulting in an up to date knowledge of the latest technology and developments. They have also been shown to reduce staff turnover, reduce recruitment costs and bring fresh talent into many struggling sectors. According to the National Apprenticeship Service, the average apprenticeship completer increases business productivity by £214 per week, with these gains including increased profits, lower prices and better products.

Steve Hayden, the managing director of Green Telecom, has employed apprentices since 2013 and agrees “Apprenticeships can be a great opportunity to take someone in to your business and train them in your ways and systems.”

Funding and the apprenticeship levy

Traditionally, many businesses were put off by the perceived administration and cost burdens. However, following the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy in April, funding is now available for schemes of all sizes. The scheme was launched to help the government meet its target of creating three million apprenticeship places by 2020.

The levy requires employers with an annual wage bill of more than £3m to contribute 0.5% of the monthly wage bill for the levy. For those who aren’t eligible for the levy, it is estimated that at least 90% of the training and assessment costs will be paid for by the government. Employers will be asked to make a 10% contribution to the cost, but the rest will be covered.

Creating a skilled workforce

Research from the National Apprenticeship Service shows 76% of apprentice employers say productivity has improved, and 75% agree that apprenticeships improve the quality of their product or service.

Josh Fowler joined Level 3 Communications as an apprentice in 2013, “Prior to Level 3, while I had experience working as a regular employee or agency staff, I was never given the opportunity of growth as an individual. Becoming an apprentice at Level 3 has propelled me forwards and I’ve greatly developed my skills and knowledge. It has been refreshing to see that growth is encouraged by senior management.”

“When nurtured and encouraged, apprentices will become loyal and hardworking employees that are likely to remain at a company if future opportunities arise. An apprentice has a fresh and alternative outlook compared to other employees who might have fallen into a routine. Apprentices can offer new ideas on ways of working and processes which could be tweaked to enhance performance and provide better service to clients and customers,” added Fowler.

Apprenticeships are also helping to attract more females into STEM roles. On a national scale, females in STEM account for 7% of apprenticeships so clearly there’s more work to be done. Jessica Ashton was the first female apprentice in her team when she joined BT. In just over two years she became a mentor, a STEMNET Ambassador and the only trained Barefoot representative in her region. Apprenticeships are making STEM jobs more accessible for women, and with funding now widely available, there has never been a better time to safeguard our industry and start a scheme.

The Institute of Telecommunications Professionals (ITP) runs an apprenticeship scheme on behalf of partner organisations www.itpapprentices.org