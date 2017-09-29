As the fruits of digital transformation begin to show through at all types of business across the world, we’re seeing new, technology-enabled business models emerge as product-centric businesses morph into service companies. At the same time, traditional service businesses are harnessing a new technological wave composed of 5G ultrabroadband mobile, virtualisation of network hardware, increased engagement with artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing maturity of Internet of Things (IoT) propositions.

We’re seeing a coming together of innovative thought and enabling technologies at a scale and pace that has not been seen since the early decades of industrialisation. Lives and businesses will be transformed by this and servitization will see what were formerly goods being bought as services through subscriptions or onetime payments. I can readily see no one owning their own car, for example. Instead, we’ll rent a car, paying for the hours or miles we use it for plus the additional services we select including usage-based insurance, infotainment and even concierge-style services.

Billing communications will inevitably become more complex with many different services and types of charging presented by providers. Some of these will be brought together on bills from traditional providers such as telecoms operators, while others will be credit card charges. Nevertheless, users are going to want richer data about their consumption – whether that’s for electricity, water or car club miles – and this data must be presented clearly to give an accurate picture and create confidence in providers.

This is a great opportunity for Brite:Bill because our design-led capabilities, coupled with our expertise in AI, big data and machine learning, equip providers with the tools to present billing communications in the style users want, using the channels they prefer at the same time as enabling service providers to cut their costs by reducing call center interactions.

These are busy times for Brite:Bill, too. Having been acquired by Amdocs a year ago, we are now part of a far larger organization with many new channels to market. Our new product plans have moved from concept to reality with new innovations to be revealed soon with the launch of Brite:Bill version 5.0. These draw on our expertise in machine learning and AI which we are now integrating into new offerings that augment our design-led approach to billing communications.

I hope you enjoy this Better Billing By Design supplement

