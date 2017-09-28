Innovations through digitisation are a part of everyone’s everyday world. It is no surprise that these developments do not omit the payment sector and that mobile payment is one of the most important financial trends of the present. Various new payment methods become technologically realisable, however there is no final decision made yet whether we will pay with our mobile phone, our smartwatch, our fingerprint or with a wink in the future.

Mobile payment in Switzerland and in other European countries equals a patchwork rug. Already distributed systems like Yapital or mpass in Germany vanish, however new providers move up. Despite various setbacks, the digitisation trend within the payment sector does not run out of steam and new technologies, for example blockchain, give a fresh impetus.

In Switzerland PSD2 is an omnipresent and a much-discussed topic. In the EU-countries everyone works at the implementation of the regulations of PSD2, whereas Switzerland takes a different approach and develops market- conform solutions. One way or another the financial sector faces new rules and new takers.

Exactly those topics will be discussed by speakers and participants at the 6th Swiss Payment Forum in Zurich in November. Highlights of the annual conference are among others an overview about the most important payment trends in Switzerland, the effects of biometry on digital payment, the implication of PSD2 for merchants and banks, Value Added Services as a mean to escape the price spiral and the potential of blockchain as a game changer not only in the financial sector.

