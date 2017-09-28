MATRIXX Software has announced that Wind Tre will use MATRIXX Software as a digital commerce platform for its Wind and 3 brands.

Wind Tre will now be able to create, package, market, sell and deliver products and services to all its consumer and business customers in fully digital mode. It will be a simple and flexible experience for customers, including a completely online option to purchase, pay, and customise their services.

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform will be at the heart of the new digital customer platform, enabling customers to personalise their telecom services. At the same time, it will enable Wind Tre to consolidate its infrastructure by reducing the number of systems, simplifying processes and modernising the way it interacts with its customers.

The agreement with MATRIXX forms part of the investment plan that Wind Tre is doing to improve and simplify the network and services, and to confirm its leadership in the Italian market.

Michiel J. Van Eldik, chief digital officer at Wind Tre states: “MATRIXX is at the centre of our digital vision because it allows us to create new and exciting experiences for customers, no matter where their digital journey begins. In addition, MATRIXX provides our customers with real-time products and services with a sales model that guarantees fun, value, and convenience”.

Benoit Hanssen, chief technology officer at Wind Tre said, “We expect a lot from the new MATRIXX platform. It will be at the heart of our new digital IT infrastructure, providing our customers a more simple, reliable, online experience of our services.”

