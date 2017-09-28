Calligo, a global cloud solution provider, announced that it has purchased AMS Systems PSF, a highly respected Luxembourg based IT Services business that provides managed services and cloud infrastructure to the financial services sector.

Founded in 2011, Calligo provides trusted, privacy-conscious cloud solutions to businesses across the globe. Calligo’s emphasis on GDPR services and data residency enables clients to leverage the advantages of combining innovative Cloud technologies, unrivalled expertise and a commitment to the highest level of standards based compliance and privacy. The business services hundreds of clients worldwide from its locations in United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Singapore, Bermuda and now Luxembourg.

“We’re thrilled to have found the right partner in AMS Systems PSF during this exciting period of growth for our business,” said Julian Box, chief executive officer, Calligo. “I’m confident that AMS Systems’ proven track record, complementary technology services and excellent reputation will support Calligo’s strategic expansion into Luxembourg.

This acquisition gives us a fantastic team, respected clients and unlocks the Luxembourg market. We’re also excited to announce that we will be the first CSP to host Azure Stack in Luxembourg. With the backing of our investor Investcorp Technology Partners, we are actively looking to execute further strategic add-on acquisitions over the coming months as we continue to expand our global footprint.”

Mark Gillies, AMS Systems said: “We are very excited about this agreement with such a respected and dynamic business as Calligo because it brings together two highly entrepreneurial organisations, providing us with a unique opportunity to expand our services while sharing in the success of Calligo’s expanding international cloud network.”

Post acquisition, AMS Systems PSF will be integrated into Calligo. The rebranded company will continue to operate from its existing location with no change of personnel thereby ensuring continuity of service for its clients. Over the next few months Calligo will expand the range of services provided including being the first service provider to offer Azure Stack in Luxembourg.

KPMG in Jersey & Luxembourg and AMMC Law in Luxembourg acted as advisors on the transaction.

