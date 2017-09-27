NTT Communications Corporation, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced the global launch of its Enterprise Cloud for ERP, a multi-tenant cloud platform service for SAP installations, in collaboration with Dell Technologies Group’s Virtustream, Inc. and EMC Japan K.K., effective immediately.

Incorporating managed services, the new solution will deliver a cloud-based packaged SAP platform to customers in Japan, the Americas, Europe and Australia, giving them the ability on a global basis to access and run mission-critical core SAP systems in the cloud.

The Enterprise Cloud for ERP service has an option for virtual HANA (offering up to 2.9TB of memory) and physical HANA (up to 8.0TB of memory), which will be available as a multi-tenant cloud platform supporting SAP HANA’s in-memory database architecture. In addition to the base service, a “high availability” option will be available, offering enhanced resilience and disaster recovery via the use of diverse routing and duplicate datacentres in Tokyo and Osaka.

The service will also include pay-as-you-go options that leverage μVM resource-management technology to regulate CPU & memory usage, enabling customers to enjoy the flexibility and reliability of a cloud environment combining virtual and physical HANA environments. The service aims to reduce total cost of ownership by up to 65% compared to on-premise systems.

In addition to an SAP cloud-based platform, the new solution will deliver a managed service for OS, SAP Basis, SAP HANA, as well as a system monitoring service and a support offering that includes access to a technical account manager. The latter will provide ITIL-based operational support, operational status analysis and best-practice consultancy services.

Customers will be able to easily and efficiently operate the platform by selecting from a wide choice of menus, allowing them to focus on design of their own work processes and application development.

Outside Japan, NTT Com will offer a total SAP solution in the Americas, Europe and Australia incorporating the same onboarding services and managed services. This will enable customers to seamlessly use one-stop globally standardised SAP infrastructures and managed services in a cloud environment.

NTT Com plans to expand the functionality of Enterprise Cloud for ERP and the number of regions where it will be available in collaboration with Virtustream and EMC Japan. The company also plans to offer a Cloud Management Platform offering integrated management of multiple cloud environments which will facilitate connectivity with Virtustream’s overseas cloud; they will also offer cloud platform connecting services by means of NTT Com’s Software-Defined Exchange Service.

