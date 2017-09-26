DigitalRoute, the provider of data management and digital transformation enablement solutions globally, has named Andreas Zartmann its chief executive officer. Zartmann, previously the company’s chief financial officer, replaces Johan Bergh, who is stepping down from the role to focus exclusively on leading DigitalRoute’s growing sales organisation.

Zartmann will be responsible for driving DigitalRoute to the next level of success, building on the strong foundation and momentum achieved by the DigitalRoute team under Johan Bergh’s leadership over the past three years.

During that period, the company has – augmenting its already strong position in the Telco market – expanded into new vertical industries serving enterprise customers within the utilities, logistics, predictive maintenance, postal and other areas as well as launched a number of successful new products including OSS Mediation which has recently been deployed by two Tier 1 telcos.

Zartmann will spearhead the next phase of DigitalRoute’s growth, focusing on further strengthening the position of the company within the Telecommunications Industry by supporting the upcoming rollout for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) for both Telecom and Enterprise customers. Already, two leading utilities are using the MediationZone IoT platform to leverage the new technology.

Especially for IoT applications, the management of data and the integration of application infrastructures are critical challenges. With the onset in take-up of Cloud deployments like SaaS and PaaS business models across industries allied to virtualisation through SDN and NFV deployments in telco, there is growing demand for support and enablement technologies in these areas.

With a long and successful career in corporate finance, Zartmann previously served as CFO for Sorman Information & Media as well as with Nexus and Teleca, and has been involved in various investment opportunities. He has demonstrated a strong business mindset and is a well-known and highly respected leader in the IT industry.

He takes over leadership of a company that has demonstrated consistent growth over the past decade, outpacing the market in growth and at the same time expanding into new vertical markets based on the superior technology it provides to its customers and partners.

DigitalRoute chairman Wolfgang Kroh said: “I am excited to welcome Andreas as he takes up the leadership role at a particularly exciting and vital time in DigitalRoute’s history. Andreas already has proven his skills and passion for the business and I am confident he will be able to realise the exciting plans we have laid out for the company’s future. I have no doubt he will further establish DigitalRoute as the premier data management company in the market, serving satisfied customers all over the world.”

Kroh added: “I would also like to thank Johan Bergh for his leadership in the past three years. His experience and skills will be invaluable as he takes up his new role heading our global sales organisation.”

