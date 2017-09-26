Highlight has announced the integration of Wi-Fi analytics from Aerohive Networks, an independent vendor of enterprise Wi-Fi networks. Customers of Aerohive’s Wi-Fi services will be able to see details of Wi-Fi usage, connections speeds and potential bottlenecks via Highlight’s graphical user interface.

Highlight aims to present a clear and simple management view across enterprise-wide digital landscapes through 24/7 monitoring and reporting capturing the performance of all infrastructure and applications. Its multi-tenant SaaS is designed to offer scalability and ease of deployment for Managed Network and Managed Service Providers, and their customers.

Richard Thomas, CEO of Highlight says, “Highlight’s partners shape our business as they enrich and extend our solution’s functionality to provide added value to our joint customers. We believe in close collaboration that builds trust and long lasting relationships. Our focus is on enabling application and network transparency through accurate shared performance data which is uniquely displayed through the Highlight graphical user interface. Both technical and non-technical professionals benefit from Highlight’s capabilities.”

Kathleen Hedde, senior product marketing manager, Aerohive Networks adds “Aerohive’s next-generation, cloud-based network management platform leverages data from clients and devices on the Wi-Fi network and makes it available through our monitoring APIs, to select solution partners.

We are excited to enable Highlight to add our comprehensive wireless monitoring and application visibility information to Highlight’s solution, and to provide further value-add to their managed service providers and our joint end customers.”

