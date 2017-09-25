Route Mobile Limited, a global communication service provider announced the acquisition of 365squared – a premier European headquartered SMS Monetisation Value Added Services brand. 365squared are industry experts of the Managed SMS firewall concept. The Maltese-based private company addresses concerns related to ‘protecting revenue leakage’ for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) by tackling the unauthorised and grey A2P SMS by-pass.

365squared uses a combination of its in-house developed analytical tools, deep understanding of the A2P eco-system and 24/7 managed services to deliver tangible revenues to mobile operators worth millions of dollars.

Route Mobile will integrate 365squared’s SMS firewall services immediately for its existing and new clients. The enhanced firewall service will empower Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to effectively reduce the SMS threats, monitor SMS traffic delivery, ease operational costs and enrich customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Rajdip Gupta, co-founder & Group CEO, Route Mobile said, “SMS Firewall market will grow exponentially in coming few years and with 365squared on-board, Route Mobile will scale new heights. This partnership will augment our firewall service and will provide 365squared access to our telco relationships globally especially to those in Latin America and Africa.

We also understand that 365squared offers one of the most exciting and unique value-propositions on the market and hence they will continue to operate with the existing brand name and under the existing management team.”

In a short span of 3 years since inception, 365squared has quickly built a robust product and good customer base. The acquisition is in line with the company’s goal of inorganic growth to build out a more robust offering to a broader set of customers.

Talking about the acquisition, Mr. Tonio Ellul, co-founder and CEO of 365squared said, “We are excited to join Route Mobile family as we share a common goal in delivering innovative and trusted solutions for customers in a dynamic market. Retaining the existing brand name will allow us to grow independently while contributing to Route Mobile’s business.”

