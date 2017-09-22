Lionel Grosclaude

FIME, a provider in consulting, testing solutions and certification services, has announced the appointment of Lionel Grosclaude as its new CEO for the group. Grosclaude will be instrumental in driving the company’s expansion strategy to increase FIME’s geographical presence globally and develop new services in emerging sectors.

Holding an engineering degree from the aeronautics school ESTACA and a MBA from ESSEC, Lionel Grosclaude has over 20 years’ experience in the telecom, IT and banking sectors, working in executive roles across Europe and the U.S. He joins FIME from IPC, where he held the role as managing director EMEA of the ‘Risk & Compliance’ business unit. Prior to this, he was CEO at Etrali, a worldwide leader in intelligent trading communication solutions, where he played a key role in implementing a successful and sustainable growth strategy.

Lionel Grosclaude, FIME CEO, added: “FIME is a recognised leader of payments testing and certification. Its international footprint alongside its renowned technical expertise and proven track record of innovation are key assets that will be leveraged to boost our development and profitable growth plans.

With the financial services ecosystem profoundly impacted by the emergence of new services proposed by Fintech and Regtech, it’s an exciting time to be working in this sector and leading a company that is ideally placed to support customers’ expectations, their implementation strategy and technological migration programs.”

Stéphane Mulard, managing director at Chequers Capital, which acquired FIME in June 2016, comments: “Following a productive 12-month transition period at FIME centred on preparing the company for expansion, we are now focused on achieving our ambitions to offer a more comprehensive service and product portfolio globally.

Drawing on his extensive experience to successfully diversify and develop Etrali internationally, we have called upon Lionel Grosclaude to lead FIME into the next phase of its evolution. We are delighted that he will be part of the FIME team.”

This news follows FIME’s acquisition by independent investment firm Chequers Capital in 2016. Since 2016, the new ownership framework has worked to enhance FIME’s expansion strategy to offer new services in emerging markets and increase its geographical presence globally.

