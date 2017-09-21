Event date: October 17 – 18, 2017

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Internet of Everything InFocus (October 17-18 in Amsterdam) will address the question of ‘how do you monetize the Internet of Everything’, looking at how CSPs and enterprise and technology partners can identify and grasp revenue-generating opportunities.

We will also look at how to reduce risk, and overcome the challenges of managing and sharing rewards across complex digital ecosystems of partners through transforming business models and BSS tools to assure revenue in the context of digital business, leveraging platforms and APIs, exploring the use of blockchain.

