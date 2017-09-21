Richard Pledereder, senior vice president, SAP

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei launched its big data solution, which has been certified for SAP® Vora™. The solution is based on Huawei’s FusionInsight big data platform and the SAP Vora distributed data processing engine.

When deployed on Huawei’s big data platform FusionInsight, SAP Vora provides memory-based fast computing capabilities for data stored on a Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) with computing power for Spark architecture.

This helps users to implement enterprise-class analysis and queries based on Hadoop data and quickly and accurately gain customer and business insights from large datasets. This will help improve the decision-making ability of enterprises and support enhanced service innovation.

Huawei’s FusionInsight is a converged data processing and service platform focused on various industry customers. It is composed of the Hadoop ecosystem enterprise version, a large-scale parallel processing database, and a big data cloud service. Additionally, FusionInsight helps enterprises rapidly construct systems for massive data processing, and to identify and capture new business opportunities through analysis and data mining on a large scale.

SAP Vora is an in-memory, massively distributed data processing engine for Hadoop that provides simple business-oriented scale-out processing of data. The solution uses and extends the Apache Spark runtime framework to provide richer interactive analysis functions on Hadoop. This helps customers perform optimised, interactive analysis of enterprise data and Hadoop data.

Matt Ma, president, IT Cloud Computing & Big Data Product Line, Huawei, said, “Huawei adheres to an attitude of open cooperation with partners. SAP is the world’s leading provider of enterprise application software solutions and we look forward to working with them to provide customers with comprehensive and superior data solutions. This will assist customers in achieving business success during the big data era.”

“As Big Data matures and becomes a foundation for digital transformation, customers need enterprise-class tools to drive business value,” said Richard Pledereder, senior vice president, SAP. “SAP and Huawei are working together to utilise in-memory computing innovations in SAP Vora to simplify and reduce barriers for adoption.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus