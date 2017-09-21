Lisbon, Portugal

Industry figures from across the European telecommunications industry are Lisbon-bound next month for the inaugural Connected Europe conference and exhibition. Themed “High Speed Connectivity for Europe’s Future”, the event will look at how the region is going to meet EU priorities in an environment further complicated by IoT, 5G, smart cities and big data.

Among those taking part are Paulo Neves, chairman of PT Portugal, Enrique Blanco Nadales, Global CTO of Telefónica S.A, Allison Kirkby, CEO of Tele2, and Hans Witdouck, CEO of Eurofiber NV Belgium. They are joined by similarly senior executives from companies including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Altran and the French Digital Agency.

“It’s a crucial period for digital transformation,” said Rob Chambers, managing director at Total Telecom. “We’re delighted by the quality level of response we have received for this event and we are confident that Connected Europe will mirror the success of our UK events.”

Taking place at SANA Lisboa, Lisbon on 11-12 October 2017, the event will be dedicated to Europe’s current state of connectivity and how it can be developed in the future. The event will see key industry leaders from Europe’s digital ecosystem come together to explore how their organisations are responding to and are affected by two new key EU directives – the European Electronic Communications Code and the Digital Single Market – and how they are delivering a more connected Europe as a result of the changes.

The two-day conference and exhibition is set to be the ideal opportunity for attendees to hear from leading industry figures from operators, government bodies, vendors and digital service providers.

Some of the main topics that will be covered in the conference include building the Gigabit society, rural connectivity, FTTX, LTE & wireless, 5G, and the Digital Single Market. The first day’s agenda will include a panel where speakers and attendees will discuss some of the key issues and challenges telecoms organisations are facing in light of the European Electronic Communication Code and what these changes and new technologies mean for the European telecoms industry.

For more information about Connected Europe and to register to attend the event, please click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus