Netcracker Technology announced that Midcontinent Communications (Midco) has expanded and extended its billing relationship to enable more complex billing scenarios for its business customers. Midco will leverage Netcracker’s next-generation Revenue Management solution to enhance its ability to offer dynamic pricing options while reducing operational costs.

Midco delivers internet, cable, fixed-line and home automated services to residential and business customers across the Midwestern United States.

Netcracker’s solution will enable Midco to bill for a wide range of B2B services, including data centre offerings, labor rates, hosted, security and managed Wi-Fi services, dynamic offers targeted to SMB vertical-specific segments, as well as traditional connectivity services through a single platform. The sophisticated billing and rating platform will also help Midco build stronger connections with its business customers by introducing the ability to tailor service bundles.

“Our team takes the responsibility to meet our business customers’ diverse connectivity and value-added service needs very seriously, and Netcracker’s solution enables us to meet those expectations,” said Gary Shawd, vice president of Information Systems at Midco. “We look forward to continue working with Netcracker, our trusted billing partner, and leveraging its proven solution and expertise to expand our revenue management capabilities.”

“Today’s evolving digital landscape is giving businesses new opportunities to leverage a wide range of services. This requires service providers to use consolidated, next-generation platforms that support complex billing scenarios,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Midco and give it the capabilities it needs to succeed in an increasingly diverse and sophisticated B2B market.”

