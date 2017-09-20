Robert Wakim

Stormshield – a European cybersecurity systems provider, has announced the appointment of Robert Wakim to offer manager of its Industry Business Unit.

In his new role, Robert Wakim is responsible for actively bolstering Stormshield’s development in the industrial sector, a strategic market for the software company.

He will be involved on several levels, including managing technology partnerships, defining product developments (IoT, etc.), supporting sales teams, and assisting customers as they consider the protection of their industrial infrastructure. He will help to increase the visibility of Stormshield’s product offering to organisations in the manufacturing, engineering and other industrial sectors, working closely with the company’s partners, customers, and prospective customers.

Robert Wakim brings considerable experience to the role, having worked for leading companies, such as NDS and Neo Telecom.

He joined Stormshield in 2011 as a software engineer before becoming the head of Research and Development in 2014. Robert Wakim, 35, holds a master’s degree from Epitech.

“The industrial sector is particularly exposed to cyberattacks,” said Robert Wakim. “This is why we have developed a unique solution that precisely addresses the business challenges in this market. We are going to continue to invest in order to establish ourselves as an authority and offer our customers, as well as our partners, the highest quality service.

“Our solutions enable industrial companies to secure their sensitive infrastructures and effectively fight the cyberattacks they come up against.”

