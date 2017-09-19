GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Europe
Event date: October 17, 2017
Brussels, Belgium
Mobile 360 Series – Europe is a half-day event designed to gather leaders and decision-makers as well as public policy organisations from across Europe to explore the contribution of the mobile industry to delivering Europe’s Digital Agenda.
Mobile 360 – Europe will explore the key themes driving Europe’s policy agenda and stimulate impactful discussions on how this region can work together to ensure a regulatory framework that achieves digital leadership and delivers gender equality and sustainable development across Europe and beyond, through mobile sector growth and innovation.
Join us at Mobile 360 – Europe in Brussels, Belgium on 17 October 2017.
For more information visit: Event Website
category: Events