Today at Huawei’s 2017 Operations Transformation Forum, Huawei released TestCraft. Designed for SDN/NFV testing, TestCraft provides a variety of automated test models and professional services. Based on Huawei’s new Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform, TestCraft solves traditional time-consuming and manpower issues to help customers reduce test costs and accelerate new business development.

The open telecom cloud architecture environment with multi-vendors, multi-domain, multi- interfaces introduces complexity on reliability, performance and security testing. These SDN/NFV testing activities exist throughout the entire network development so if operators are still using existing manual testing processes, it will be a huge cost investment for them.

With years of SDN/NFV global experience, Huawei offers the TestCraft solution to confront the multi-dimensional testing challenges, to provide persistent service quality even when the test scope complexity changes and to achieve the cloud native agility requested by frequent and complex validation requirements from our customers.

The key consideration of Huawei TestCraft is presented from four dimensions (as depicted in the model below): Full Network Functions and Network Services coverage, multiple test domains for carrier grade, service life cycle support and automation and agility. This model has been consolidated into the context of requirements from both a technology and operational perspective which are well extendable to address future potential testing challenges along with the whole cloud transformation.

During the launch ceremony, industry analysts, operators and Huawei’s ecosystem partners shared their opinions and requirements about automatic testing, which matches the design and service offering provided by TestCraft.

“Our TestCraft offering will take full advantage of the test technology experience and take full account of the complex characteristics of the telecommunication network. Furthermore, we make innovations on the test methodology, test architecture, test process and test delivery model, to provide leading professional testing services for our operator’s network”, said Mr. Jacky Hu, general manager of SDN/NFV Consulting & Integration Services at Huawei.

A white paper titled ‘Testing-as-a-Service to Accelerate SDN/NFV Service Deployment’ has now been released on the official Huawei website. The whitepaper shows the detailed interpretation about TaaS from four dimensions as content, structure, process, and model.

The whitepaper can be downloaded from this link.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus