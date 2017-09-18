ProspectSoft, a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and eCommerce software-as-a-service company, has made its Cloud-based CRM solution, Prospect 365 completely mobile as it becomes available on any device via the new CRM user interface.

Prospect 365 is the most integrated Cloud-based CRM and Trade Portal platform for businesses with accounting solutions Exchequer, Sage, Pegasus, Access, SAP and Greentree. Through integration with one of these back office accounting solutions, as well as eCommerce, eMarketing and Office 365 functionality as required, Prospect 365 users can pull together all customer information in a single, consolidated view. Hosted in the cloud, this gives real business control – from marketing to sales, customer service to business intelligence.

For complete security, Prospect 365 is hosted in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s Global Cloud platform, and solutions are maintained and monitored 24-7 by qualified hardware and infrastructure professionals.

Available anywhere, anytime

In keeping with the changing and increasing demand on businesses to facilitate more flexibility for employees and customers alike, the new and improved CRM user interface can be accessed on any device, whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone.

Sales data and customer records – detailing engagement across all channels – can be integrated with stock control and accounting, and supply chain operations can be pulled up from anywhere, at any time, ensuring an ‘always on’, seamless service. Flexible and remote working requirements are met intrinsically, and a more streamlined process ensures greater productivity and capacity management that’s especially important for expanding SMEs.

Andrew Ardron, CEO, ProspectSoft, comments: “When it came to launching Prospect 365, we wanted to create a cloud-based CRM solution that stayed true to our core business values, including the provision of an unparalleled integration capability. Prospect 365 offers an affordable subscription option for SMEs, arming them with the much-needed tools and agility to compete with larger corporations.”

“A cloud-based CRM solution allows us to make continued developments and improvements. We want to ensure that Prospect 365 evolves to fit with the way that businesses are currently working and looking to work in the future. These recent updates are part of an ongoing investment to ensure Prospect 365 stays relevant and tailored to our customers’ needs.”

