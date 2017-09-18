At IBC 2017 (International Broadcasting Convention), Huawei launched its Envision video solution for MSO（Multiple System Operator）to enhance hybrid video service capabilities and implement all-IP transformation of video services.

Envision not only allows consumers to enjoy personalised multi-screen hybrid video services through diverse devices anytime, anywhere, but also provides 4K and 8K UHD videos, 360-degree videos, and new immersive video experiences such as AR/VR.

“Huawei has been committed to creating a convergent and innovative video service ecosystem,” said Hu Jianjun, VP of Huawei’s video product line. “Huawei’s Envision video solution covers the video content distribution platform, CDN and core components such as 4K STBs, via a fiber coaxial hybrid access platform, providing comprehensive service capabilities for the MSOs’ video all-IP transformation.”

Through the cloud-based fully convergent platform, new-generation FMC video broadcast and content distribution technologies, Huawei’s Envision video solution is applicable to all MSOs’ TV scenarios with comprehensive service capabilities.

The solution enables MSOs to conduct multi-screen services based on cloud recording and cloud-time shifting, provides personalised video experience, and improves the user experience. In this way, the solution enhances user loyalty and the value of MSOs’ video services while driving revenue growth.

In terms of UHD video distribution and bearing, the solution can quickly achieve integration and connection between the 4K UHD video headend and transmission network components. Huawei’s Distributed-Converged Cable Access Platform (D-CCAP), a fiber and coaxial hybrid access platform, supports high-performance DOCSIS 3.1 access, with the industry’s largest bandwidth access of 10 Gbit/s, to enable MSOs to deliver IP-based full-scenario services. The STBs using Huawei’s HiSilicon chips aim to build enhanced solutions to support the best 4K UHD services on the terminal side.

Furthermore, with a fully open service structure, Envision supports quick launch of new services and facilitates expansion of video services to video communications, UGC, intelligent home, and other domains, meeting MSO requirements for expanding markets and promoting development of services.

Huawei’s Envision supports not only IP video services, but also traditional cable TV services, implementing hybrid video distribution of cable TV and IPTV. The aim is to help MSOs smoothly transform towards full-IP videos.

