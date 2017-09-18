Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider is announcing a demonstration of an innovative broadcast media networking solution with Nevion, the architects of virtualised media production, at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam.

The demonstration of a multi-tenanted media network will show Software Defined Networking (SDN)-based service provisioning on Huawei switches controlled by Nevion’s VideoIPath with media edge adaption from Nevion.

SDN is a technology that enables network transformation. It improves network usage, simplifies network operation and maintenance, and automates deployment of network resources.

A broadcast media network demands close to 100% availability. As part of this Huawei Routers, with their high speed Bidirectional Forwarding Detection & Fault Recovery capabilities, guarantee high link availability, reduced traffic faults, fast routing convergence and service recovery.

Jeffrey Gao, the president of Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line, at Huawei said: “We are living in an omnimedia era. As a result, ensuring accurate, rapid broadcasting of news programs when facing the challenge of new competition has become vital. This collaboration with Nevion means we can help more media customers than ever before improve their network efficiency to keep up with digital transformation in this industry.”

The arrival of the 4K/8K era demands higher frame rates, which places even higher pressures on network timing and synchronisation. Huawei’s 1588v2 PTP synchronisation technology is industry-leading. This cost-effective solution will not need any additional devices, the network alone will be all that is required.

IBC 2017 takes place in Amsterdam from 15-19 September. Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at A06, Hall 13. For more information, please click here.

Nevion’s booth can be found in Hall 1, B.71.

