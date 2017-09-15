It seems like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have gone from comms zero to hero in a matter of months, says Jeremy Cowan. More and more independent software vendors (ISVs) are using these disciplines, testing them on consumers and service providers, or reporting full deployments.

If you doubt the last, have a look at our exclusive report this week, Nervous about choosing iPhone or Galaxy? Operators use machine learning to help customers make confident choices.

Watch out, too, for a report here next week on two new AI surveys conducted by Amdocs showing that consumers like using AI-powered chatbots – just not when and where you might think. Many subscribers prefer dealing with chatbots to call centre agents.

Meanwhile, there’s a new report out from Capgemini that says the telecoms, banking and insurance sectors are showing the greatest adoption of artificial intelligence. The report also suggests that artificial intelligence is making its biggest real-world impact by “cutting red tape” and “ensuring regulatory compliance”.

Oded Karev VP, head of Advanced Process Automation at NICE, an Israel-based company that aims to protect your money, ensure your safety and improve your experiences with its clients, is confident that AI’s impact on our lives will be positive. He comments, “A lot has been said about the potential threat of artificial intelligence to the human workforce but the hard evidence continues to tell us something different.

“AI has already shown itself to be a huge asset to the human workforce, transforming the way we work and bringing huge benefits to businesses and employees. Particularly, it is freeing employees from the burden of monotonous, repetitive tasks to focus on performing the tasks they truly love.”

“By combining artificial intelligence and automation, organisations are able to meet their SLAs (service level agreements) 100% of the time and create a new standard of service. They are also able to automate more processes and tackle more complex scenarios than ever before. Failing to automate means longer customer wait times for resolution, and compromised accuracy,” insists Karev. “The engaged, knowledgeable customer of today expects nothing less from his organisational providers, and only those who can provide that level of service will survive in the long run.”



Hiring, and hiring fast

Had a catch-up with an old friend, Simon Muderack who was recently promoted to chief commercial officer (CCO) at Sigma Systems, to whom he and colleagues (including Catherine Michel – now elevated to Sigma’s chief technology officer) sold their business, Tribold in 2013. Simon’s a bundle of energy as ever, and it’s refreshing to hear of Sigma’s rapid expansion, especially in the business support systems (BSS) sector that has been contemplating its navel a lot lately. Good too, to meet Glenn Gibson, Sigma’s new VP of Marketing who joins from Juniper Networks Canada. Prior to that he was at Sprint and Amdocs.

It is no coincidence that this rapid outlay on sales and marketing talent follows the substantial investment from VC firm Birch Hill Equity Partners that we reported in June 2015. Sigma has a large presence in North American cable communications, but that market is patchy so Birch Hill will have been encouraged by recent deals with Dreamforce, Virgin Media, Frontier and Windstream. Outside the communications sector, Muderack sees big opportunities in enterprise automation and digitisation. In the Internet of Things he also singles out Home Security & Automation in the US.

The Toronto, Canada-based vendor also expanded its Catalogue, CPQ, Order Management, and Provisioning suite in May with an intelligent data mining and analytics product, Sigma Insights. This offers service providers immediate visibility into key indicators of success or failure, such as customer conversion and churn rates, order fulfilment and fallout rates, and operational efficiency.

The company is looking for “new traction” in Asia and the Pacific and as we reported it recently appointed Simo Jovovic as head of Sales in Australia & New Zealand. Jovovic previously worked for Hansen Technologies, Amdocs, Convergys, Redknee and CSG International.

In addition, Sigma has taken on Armando Martinez (ex-Amdocs) to lead sales in the Caribbean and Latin America, and added a new country manager in Japan, previously with Ericsson. Another hire earlier this year was Vladimir Mitrasinovich, formerly of MetraTech. Sad to say, he suffered a serious motorcycle accident shortly before starting and is only just returning to work. Vlad is a longtime friend of VanillaPlus, and we wish him a full recovery.

Breaking News

Finally, as we close the week there’s news that network test, monitoring and analytics solutions provider, EXFO has acquired a 33.1% stake in Astellia. The price proposed by Quebec City, Canada-based EXFO is €10.00 per share and Astellia’s Board of Directors has expressed its support for the deal.

VanillaPlus understands that EXFO is planning to launch a Voluntary Takeover Bid for Astellia soon. We’ll bring you more news on this as we get it.

Enjoy the weekend.

