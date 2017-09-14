Asavie, a provider of next-generation enterprise mobility management and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions has been chosen by Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. to provide secure IoT connectivity management for its new suite of devices and corresponding services.These are designed to enable enterprise customers by delivering end-to-end security for IoT applications.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a global manufacturer of M2M and IoT communication devices and technology has partnered with Asavie to incorporate secure private networking packaged as a service within its IoT devices. This service is built on the Asavie PassBridgeTM platform which offers organisations secure, seamless, edge- to-cloud connectivity off the public Internet.

Pairing Asavie with MultiTech hardware, eliminates the guesswork for enterprises securing their networks. The combined offering enables organisations to protect data collection and transmission from interference, tampering and breach, even on low-power networks, while scaling cloud-based applications over a secure cellular backhaul.

Welcoming the announcement, Lars Jerkland, VP OEM with Asavie, said, “Together, Asavie and MultiTech are eliminating the guesswork for businesses looking to secure their IoT projects. By addressing the secure network connectivity and integration challenges from edge devices to the cloud we are providing companies with a flexible and affordable means of exploiting industrial IoT opportunities across many market sectors.”

“Together with Asavie we are committed to removing friction from the IoT adoption process for our customers,” said Derek Wallace, director of Product Management for MultiTech.

“We developed these services based on customer feedback in order to address real needs in the market, and we’re looking forward to continuing our history of innovation and customer service in conjunction with Asavie, by developing new ways to improve their IoT experience.”

