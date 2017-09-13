VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, announced it continues to strengthen its global market lead as the SD-WAN technology of choice for Service Providers with 50 paying Service Providers and the new VeloCloud “Ready Set GO” Program, which turns up an end-to-end Service Provider SD-WAN solution in 30 days or less.

VeloCloud, a 100% channel driven company also crossed the 1,000 paying enterprise customers milestone as a result of its global network of more than 150 channel partners, including System Integrators, Value Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers, and Service Providers. VeloCloud Powered™ Service Providers span a footprint comprising Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers globally.

Some of the Service Providers who have previously announced their choice of VeloCloud for Network Integrated SD-WAN and Over the Top (OTT) SD-WAN include several of the world’s largest Service Providers, including AT&T, Sprint, IBM, CHT Global, CBTS, GTT, Global Capacity, Megapath, NetOne Systems, Macquarie Telecom, Meriplex Communications, MetTel, Mitel, Netregy, Newcloud Networks, Saicom, Telstra, TPx Communications, Vonage and Windstream.

“Our objective is to provide cloud-based architecture and deliver virtual services via software from the cloud. VeloCloud’s capabilities aligned well with this vision,” said AT&T’s Rosa Maria Boza, vice president, Enterprise Networking, AT&T Business. “VeloCloud’s virtualised infrastructure supports us in delivering network efficiency and flexibility for our customers.”

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN allows the Service Provider to deliver assured application performance, incorporate edge and cloud security and provide simplification via automation using a uniform business policy. VeloCloud SD-WAN is delivered with management, control and data plane services in the cloud, via true multi-tenant, multi-segment Gateways and Orchestrators, and multi-tier management spanning operators to partners to direct enterprise portals.

This enables SD-WAN capabilities to be extended directly to service provider private backbones and cloud datacenters and services, as well as between enterprise sites. A cloud-delivered solution enables SD-WAN over last mile broadband and off-net circuits to access existing private backbones to leverage their reliable mid-mile connectivity and existing connectivity to enterprise sites.

The solution is deployed as an over-the-top (OTT) solution with on-premises SD-WAN hubs, or as a hub-less design for legacy data centers. VeloCloud uniquely combines these deployment models together with the use of VeloCloud Gateways for direct SD-WAN access to SaaS and IaaS destinations.

“Sprint teamed with VeloCloud to develop a compelling offering in the market,” said Mishka Dehghan, vice president of Sprint Business Product Development. “Sprint SD-WAN provides great value to our customers by leveraging VeloCloud’s unique platform in conjunction with Sprint’s access agnostic approach to service delivery, managed services expertise, and unparalleled enterprise network visibility via our Compass portal.”

With SD-WAN becoming the primary function in vCPE deployments, VeloCloud SD-WAN has been established as the platform for simplifying the delivery and deployment of virtual network functions such as security. Cloud services or regionally distributed on-premises services can be service chained with granular and simple enterprise-wide policies. Additionally, virtual services can be deployed directly to the branch either on the VeloCloud virtual services platform or alongside a VeloCloud SD-WAN VNF on a third party vCPE.

“Telstra’s networking strategy of SDN and NFV playing a key role for network flexibility and agility is consistent with the capabilities of VeloCloud’s innovative and proven architecture,” said Jim Clarke, director of Global Connectivity Networks, Telstra Enterprise. “We are embracing new network architectures that help businesses achieve more agile and responsive networks, and we believe that VeloCloud SD-WAN can be a key piece of our strategic priority to grow our business globally.”

“We picked VeloCloud as our SD-WAN technology partner after researching 28 vendors worldwide, over a period of one year, for good reason,” said Michael Davies, Customer & Emerging Technologies director, Macquarie Telecom. “VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables us to give our customers a materially different experience to traditional networks by enabling visibility, application performance and speed of deployment.”

“Windstream’s VeloCloud Powered SD-WAN is characterised by simplified network management, security, scalability and increased efficiency and resiliency,” said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Windstream. “VeloCloud enables our SD-WAN solution to help transform how our customers design and manage their networks, while dramatically reducing costs.”

“VeloCloud SD-WAN has helped us address the demands driven by the proliferation of critical applications, cloud services and mobile devices in customer organisations,” said Jared Martin, vice president, ITx Managed Services for TPx Communications. “TPx’s VeloCloud Powered SD-WAN is able to meet these demands by reliably expanding bandwidth, providing direct access to cloud applications and seamless insertion of services.”

“Since working with VeloCloud over the past three years, we’ve tripled our SD-WAN customer engagements,” said Ed Fox, VP of Network Services for MetTel. “Our collaboration has led to improved network performance and cost savings for customers while MetTel has grown revenue, pipeline and strategically, providing an advanced solution set that elevates our SDN solution set and solidifies MetTel as a leading digital transformation provider.”

“We select superior technologies for our customers and VeloCloud SD-WAN has exceeded our expectations in delivering enhanced performance for applications such as voice and video,” said Greg Wheeler, senior vice president of Unified Communications at CBTS. “VeloCloud SD-WAN enables our customers with a flexible and scalable networking experience by providing needed technology capabilities for the future.”

“Vonage SmartWAN is a highly customised integration of VeloCloud’s SD-WAN technology that perfectly fits into Vonage’s IP backbone network and cloud-based voice, video, messaging – Unified Communications as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions,” said Ujjval Karihaloo, VP Product Management, for Vonage. “VeloCloud’s flexibility of implementation within our network was key to choosing them as a trusted partner.

The addition of SmartWAN to Vonage’s product portfolio has made a tremendous impact on our business, especially the reliability and Quality of Service we can provide to our customers – not just on our private network but over any broadband connection.”

“VeloCloud’s Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN is the most innovative technology the Wide Area Network (WAN) has experienced since the introduction of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) in the early 2000s,” said David Henley, president, COO and co-founder of Meriplex Communications.

“This innovative technology enables Meriplex to provide an end-to-end enterprise solution utilising multiple reliable Internet carriers, a comprehensive technical design, professional on-site installation, and proactive 24/7/365 fully managed services on a single invoice.”

“Global Capacity’s use of VeloCloud SD-WAN enabled us to push the innovation of our carrier neutral marketplace model by offering a managed SD-WAN service over-the-top of our hybrid connectivity services and customers’ existing circuits,” shares Chris Alberding, senior vice president Product, Global Capacity.

“VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered architecture is a game changer for Enterprise networks. It allowed us to quickly build a managed SD-WAN service that customers see as low risk to migrate to, easy to implement, and offers control and visibility into both network and application performance.”

The VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture has revolutionised wide area networking for the cloud era. VeloCloud Cloud Gateway Federation enables Service Provider gateways to federate and integrate with the global systems of VeloCloud Gateways for rapid national and regional coverage for cloud resources.

“Ovum has been closely following the emerging Hybrid WAN and now SD-WAN services for the past few years, including many of the vendors like VeloCloud,” said Mike Sapien, VP & chief analyst at Ovum. “We have seen many service providers adopt VeloCloud SD-WAN, which many share is due to its cloud-delivered architecture, rapid deployment and access to the VeloCloud cloud platform, ease of service deployment, and enabling providers to integrate its unique network of cloud gateways into the provider’s infrastructure. These four elements seem to be key factors for their success with Service Providers globally.”

“We are humbled that the majority of the world’s most renowned Service Providers have chosen us as their SD-WAN technology partner,” said Sanjay Uppal, CEO & co-founder of VeloCloud Networks. “This is a result of VeloCloud’s architectural vision of cloud-based virtual network services from the time of its founding and the automation and federation capabilities we have built into VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN for Service Providers. Our relationship with this large number of Service Providers gives us unmatched access to distributed enterprises around the world.”

