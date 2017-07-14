TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation of the communications industry, announced three senior appointments in innovation and collaboration, member engagement and marketing.

Paul Wilson becomes chief marketing officer, Dr. Andy Tiller joins as executive vice president, Collaboration & Innovation and Naveen Suri joins as VP, Global Member Engagement.

“Paul, Andy and Naveen’s new roles reflect TM Forum’s growing role in our members’ digital journeys. Urgent digital business transformation is now critical to the growth of our industry beyond connectivity, and these senior appointments provide significant impetus to help us deliver on our members’ ambitions, where collaboration, co-creation and innovation are central tenets of our work,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum.

“We’re delighted to welcome them to the team, and are very much looking forward to accelerating the pace of change of our industry together.”

Previously CMO of fintech giant SunGard, founder of Bristol Is Open, and serving as Advisor in TM Forum’s Smart City program, and the UK Government’s 5G Testbeds & Trials Programme, Paul Wilson will take on the newly created CMO role and will assume responsibility for the Forum’s marketing and communications efforts. Wilson will elevate the profile of the Forum and reflect its focus on collaboration, innovation and digital transformation.

Andy Tiller’s appointment will strengthen the leadership of TM Forum’s collaborative work. As EVP, Collaboration & Innovation, Tiller will lead improvements to the cohesion, awareness and visibility of the Forum’s collaborative products, enhancing the velocity and depth of the Forum’s collaboration programs.

Immediately prior to TM Forum, Tiller was VP, Corporate Product Marketing at BSS/OSS supplier AsiaInfo, and has more than 25 years of senior roles in the telecommunications industry.

Naveen Suri will take on the newly created position of VP, Global Member Engagement. Suri will take on day-to-day leadership and responsibility for enhancing member retention and engagement. Immediately prior to TM Forum, Suri was VP, Business Development and Sales at iconectiv, an Ericsson company, and he has more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

