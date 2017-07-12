Darktrace, a provider of what it describes as ’Enterprise Immune System’ technology, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with managed security services provider (MSSP) CITIC Telecom CPC. CITIC Telecom is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd.

Together the companies aim to bring next-generation cyber defence to businesses across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Impressed by Darktrace’s advanced machine learning and proven ability to catch and mitigate threats inside its own network, CITIC Telecom CPC will now bring Darktrace to market as an MSSP partner in APAC, across its multiple branches.

“After witnessing the power of Darktrace’s technology first-hand, CITIC Telecom CPC wanted to share the value of this disruptive AI for cyber defense on a large scale,” commented Mr Daniel Kwong, SVP, Information Technology and Security Services at CITIC Telecom CPC.

“As we have seen from the headlines, humans are consistently outpaced by increasingly automated threats, organisations increasingly recognise that traditional defenses focused on past threats only provide the most essential protection.

“Companies in Asia Pacific need a new approach to remain resilient in the face of brazen, never-seen-before advanced attacks. With Darktrace, our customers can successfully defend against all manner of novel threats.

This strategic partnership will enable our customers in Asia Pacific to benefit from Darktrace’s world-leading AI technology and CITIC Telecom CPC’s managed security services expertise and around-the-clock Security Operation Centres, all under the TrustCSI (TM) Secure AI umbrella.”

As the cyber-climate intensifies, Asia Pacific businesses are battling fierce attacks on a daily basis. New-age attacks, like polymorphic malware, constantly evolve to evade traditional securities and human eyes at the border. Other stealthy actors can move laterally across the network, looking for the crown jewels before they strike.

Meanwhile, loud and indiscriminate attacks, like ransomware, can wreak havoc within minutes as criminals grind business operations to a halt in an attempt to extort money from crippled organisations. China’s educational institutions and smaller Asian enterprises were hard hit in the recent WannaCry outbreak, prompting businesses to safeguard against future attacks.

Mimicking the self-learning intelligence of the human immune system, the Enterprise Immune System builds an understanding of the ‘pattern of life’ of every user and device on a network. It can then identify emerging threats in real time and issue an autonomous response akin to ‘digital antibodies’ to neutralise an attack before it has inflicted damage.

Coupled with CITIC Telecom CPC’s innovative approach to cyber security and post-threat intelligence capabilities, Darktrace’s AI technology for cyber defense empowers regional businesses of all sizes to effectively defend against even the most sophisticated cyber-threats, including ‘unknown unknowns”.

“As the Asian economy grows from strength to strength, local businesses need to prepare today for tomorrow’s threat,” commented Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace. “Proven across over 2,400 deployments, Darktrace is the world’s first and only AI able to automatically fight back against in-progress threats.

We are excited to extend our transformative technology within the Asian market with best-in-class MSSP, CITIC Telecom CPC. This new partnership will further strengthen our ability to respond to the overwhelming demand for our cutting-edge machine-learning technology across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling companies to inoculate themselves against threats from within.”

