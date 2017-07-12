Cylance Inc., the company that revolutionided the antivirus industry with AI-powered prevention that blocks everyday malware along with most advanced cyber threats, announced the integration into VirusTotal of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven anti-malware engine.

VirusTotal is a free online service that analyses files and URLs enabling the identification of viruses, worms, Trojans and other kinds of malicious content detected by antivirus engines and website scanners.

“The mission at Cylance has always been to protect every computer, user, and thing under the sun with AI, and the need has never been greater, as this month’s widespread attack clearly demonstrates,” said Stuart McClure, chairman and CEO at Cylance. “We look forward to working with VirusTotal to support the fight against the constant wave of adversaries.”

“Cylance believes in building bridges with the security community, and by contributing its technology to VirusTotal for the greater good we hope to empower security professionals to fight against all cyber threats,” said Cylance vice president of Industry Relations and Product Testing, Chad Skipper.

CylancePROTECT is the award-winning flagship product from Cylance that automatically identifies and blocks unknown and zero-day malware and adware before it can begin to execute.

At the core of Cylance’s unprecedented malware identification capability is a revolutionary machine-learning research platform that harnesses the power of algorithmic science and artificial intelligence. It analyses and classifies hundreds of thousands of characteristics per file, breaking them down to study their DNA in order to discern whether an object is good or bad in real time.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus