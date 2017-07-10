Bites June 2017
For network operators looking to differentiate the future is rural
“In order to differentiate, telecommunications operators must address the trend of bringing connectivity to remote locations,” said Stephane Palomba, vice president of Global Cellular Services at Speedcast as he spoke at CommunicAsia in Singapore.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
