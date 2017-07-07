Cloud solution provider, Calligo has announced a series of senior appointments to deliver its successful global expansion strategy, as staff headcount increases by 50%.

New appointments include chief security officer Karl Simpson, who was previously chief platform architect at Virtustream and held roles at VirtualizeIT and Kleinwort Benson.

Adam Ryan has taken up the role of chief commercial officer, with responsibility for bringing the Calligo offering into the wider global market. Prior to joining Calligo, Adam has previously held senior leadership positions at Q Associates, Virtustream and VirtualizeIT.

Donal Duff has been appointed chief financial officer. A qualified chartered accountant and an associate member of the Institute of Corporate Treasurers in the UK, Donal spent eight years at Coopers & Lybrand before working in a series of finance roles in Jersey-listed companies over 20 years.

Ian Goddard meanwhile, becomes managing director Offshore Territories, having been head of Crown Dependencies with Infrasoft Technologies as part of a 30-year career in IT leadership at board level.

Founded in 2012, with the aim of bringing clients all the benefits of jurisdictions offering a robust data protection framework, Calligo is expanding rapidly on the back of $20 million of inward investment last year. Staffing has increased by 50% over the past year, with the current establishment of 47 expected to increase by 200% by the end of 2017.

“These appointments demonstrate the strength of our ambition,” said Julian Box, CEO, at Calligo. “We have gone from a start-up to our current market-leading position in five years and will continue our expansion through a calculated programme of acquisitions in North America and Europe.

“Our new members of staff are extremely talented, experienced and highly motivated people who will help push forward the growth strategy in these target markets, as we win new clients through our European General Data Protection expertise, commitment to security and above all, our incredible customer service. It is great to have all this new talent on board.”

Calligo is an expert in the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force next year. The company provides a trusted, privacy-conscious cloud solution to businesses across the globe. Its proprietary cloud platform offers the highest levels of data protection along with application performance guarantees, commercial flexibility and a personalised support service.

