Michael Rasmussen

OTT and TV Everywhere enabler Xstream A/S announced the appointment of Michael Rasmussen as its CEO. He takes up his new role after successfully serving the firm as chief financial officer.

“Xstream is already a major player in the VOD market and our forward roadmap is now to broaden our presence and work with many of the new entrants offering over-the-top (OTT) TV and video services to consumers,” said Michael Rasmussen, Xstream’s new CEO.

He added: “Xstream has already made some inroads into these emerging VOD markets most recently with leading digital content giants Balaji Telefilms, the Star Media Group and others and we will leverage our success with these production giants and stamp our VOD-enabling leadership across this emerging market.”

Rasmussen has held several leadership roles with international corporations delivering outstanding business results to stakeholders and developing operational teams to meet strategic goals. Prior to joining Xstream, he spent 16 years in a variety of general management and CFO roles at Ericsson based in both the US and Europe.

Rasmussen holds an M.Sc. in Economics from the Copenhagen Business School and has attended executive training programmes at Columbia Business School in the US and London Business School, UK.

