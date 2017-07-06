Direct carrier billing provider Fortumo has released its 2017 market report on the uptake of carrier billing in western Europe.The technology is widely used by the major digital merchants in social networking, app stores, streaming and gaming. The table below shows where companies have implemented direct carrier billing and provides an indication of the quality of carrier billing in terms of payments, taxation and technical features provided by carriers in each market.

More granular details on national markets are in the full report which profiles the 12 western Europen markets in which Fundamo has coverage. The report can be viewed at https://www.slideshare.net/fortumo/carrier-billing-in-western-europe-2017-market-report-by-fortumo