ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecoms, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, is strengthening its collaboration with Ncell Axiata in network virtualisation.

Ncell Axiat, an Axiata company in Nepal will leverage ZTE’s industry-leading network virtualisation technologies to develop a virtual subscriber data management (vSDM) platform. Ncell Axiata’s vSDM platform features the latest virtualisation technology, advanced distributed architecture, hierarchical storage and multi-level protection, as well as cloud.

With the implementation of the vSDM platform, Ncell Axiata’s SDM platform has evolved from a traditional advanced telecom computing architecture (ATCA) to a virtualised architecture seamlessly. This allows Ncell Axiata to increase cost savings on hardware investment and operations, and establish a more intelligent and flexible telecommunications network with high stability. The vSDM platform also helps accelerate new task deployment and enhances user experience.

Moving forward, ZTE and Ncell Axiata will continue to strengthen their collaboration to enable Ncell Axiata to attain network and digital transformation through ZTE’s industry-leading solutions and technologies, contributing to the further development of Nepal’s telecommunications industry.

With over 20 years of research and development experience in virtualisation, ZTE is committed to providing industry-leading innovative virtualisation solutions for operators around the world. To date, ZTE has been providing SDM services to more than 170 operators in over 100 countries and is seen as a leader in network function virtualisation (NFV) technologies globally.

