Lorenzo Romano of Orange Business Services

VanillaPlus: What was your first job?

Lorenzo Romano: I was a trainee Foreign Exchange trader broking Italian Lira and US dollars – back in the days before the Euro.

VanillaPlus: What led you into a career in telecoms?

Lorenzo Romano: I had returned from an 18-month sabbatical to travel the world. Europe had signed up to the single currency commission so there were no FX trading positions in the city. A friend of mine from university had the job of marketing director at an engineering firm responsible for building the network and datacentres for a thing called the ‘internet’. It sounded exciting so I took a job in business development and haven’t looked back since!

VanillaPlus: Without naming and shaming, tell us about your worst ever boss.

Lorenzo Romano: I worked for a fax sales company and the owner had a very odd way to motivate his sales team, by taking away their chair when they missed their target. It was certainly not motivating and I quickly moved on.

VanillaPlus: What has been your most memorable business travel experience?

Lorenzo Romano: I’ve had plenty, but on one trip to Singapore I was booked into the Marina Bay Sands shortly after it opened in 2010. I was upgraded to a city view suite and swimming in the 200m rooftop infinity pool which connects the three towers housing the hotel – it’s the most incredible and extravagant city hotel experience.

VanillaPlus: What has been the proudest moment in your career so far?

Lorenzo Romano: Being promoted to UK & Ireland managing director for Orange Business Services.

VanillaPlus: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Lorenzo Romano: Hopefully my two kids will be at university and I can take holidays in term time and save a fortune!

