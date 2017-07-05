Digital services transformation – are we there yet? – White Paper
We're delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
This report examines the transformation journeys that CSPs are engaged in across the world and outlines the key ingredients for success. Find out:
- What monetisation functions are most important for CSP transformation
- What is the best solution approach to achieve digital transformation
- Strategically, what are CSPs primarily focusing on, in their transformation
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.